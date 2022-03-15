$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to report $724.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.80 million and the lowest is $715.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $670.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $385.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,444. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $268.42 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

