Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years.
Shares of BGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 51,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.59.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
