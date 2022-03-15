Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.15

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.15 and last traded at $155.01, with a volume of 1807336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.97.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,951,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

