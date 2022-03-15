Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 300,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,970 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,297. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

