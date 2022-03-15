iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 453,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

