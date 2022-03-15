Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of RICOY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.74. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Research analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Ricoh (Get Rating)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.