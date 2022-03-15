Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00007184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $624,340.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.27 or 0.06674697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.10 or 1.00118222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

