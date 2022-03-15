Analysts Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.21. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $16.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $14.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

