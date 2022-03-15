Analysts Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Price Target at $8.13

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,320,000 after acquiring an additional 537,368 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 499,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,147. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $507.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The company had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

