Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $24.66 million and $39,455.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,481.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.26 or 0.06669614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00272210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00734679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00468557 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00350870 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,507,834 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

