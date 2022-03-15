Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Five9 posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Five9 stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 874,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.48.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after buying an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

