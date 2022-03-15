Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 24,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.