Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Sumco stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Sumco has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Sumco ( OTCMKTS:SUOPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $802.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

