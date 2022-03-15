Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Increases By 40.6%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHHVF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.50. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943. Roche has a 1 year low of $308.57 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.86.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

