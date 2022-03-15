Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Grows By 39.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MFL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,464. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.