Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Grows By 39.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,464. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

