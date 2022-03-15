-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 2,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,187. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

