Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Bentley Systems also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,367,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 510,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 33,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.