Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $332.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.97 million and the highest is $337.57 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.92. 10,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,087. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

