TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 49,984 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

SCHE remained flat at $$25.61 on Tuesday. 319,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,041. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

