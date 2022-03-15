StaFi Hits One Day Volume of $9.04 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $35.61 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00180079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00391206 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007683 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

