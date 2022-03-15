MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.0711

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $32.12 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00034244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104310 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 451,681,510 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.