Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

SUMO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 100,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,462. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

