-$0.86 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.68). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 59,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

