NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 465,860 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 121,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. 67,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. NCR has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

