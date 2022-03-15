Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share.
AAL traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,278,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.09.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 118,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,148 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
