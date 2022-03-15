Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

AAL traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,278,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 118,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,148 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78,082 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.