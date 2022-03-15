Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PSCF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

