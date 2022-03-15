Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in February

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Shokuhin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at $24.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 12 month low of 23.75 and a 12 month high of 26.99.

Engages in the manufacture and sale of processed food products

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.