Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Increases By 41.3%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 50,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,393. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

