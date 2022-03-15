Selway Asset Management Acquires 395 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,177,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,316 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. 118,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

