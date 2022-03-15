OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OCFT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. 271,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

