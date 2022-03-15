$620.98 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to post $620.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.07 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $553.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,055. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Venator Materials by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,305 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Venator Materials by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

