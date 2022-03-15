Shard (SHARD) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Shard has a market cap of $2.01 million and $6,542.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

