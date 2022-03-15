Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

CTRN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,621. The company has a market capitalization of $291.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

