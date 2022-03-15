Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.55. 48,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.47 and its 200 day moving average is $195.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

