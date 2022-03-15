Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 3,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,173. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.64.
Moovly Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
