Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVVYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 3,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,173. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Moovly Media has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

Moovly Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.