Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 63,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,812. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYSCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

