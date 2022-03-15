Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LKFN stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $80.91. 5,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,976. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.