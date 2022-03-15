Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,088 shares of company stock valued at $123,661,296. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.36. 176,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $262.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

