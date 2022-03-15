HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 484 ($6.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 560 ($7.28) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 9.85 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 479.65 ($6.24). 33,156,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,060,914. The company has a market capitalization of £97.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 516.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.20.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

