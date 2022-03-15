Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sector perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.34).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANTO traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,531 ($19.91). 1,722,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,449. The firm has a market cap of £15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,409.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,405.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.