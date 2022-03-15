Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.31. 356,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,805. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

