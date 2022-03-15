$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post $65.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.27 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $65.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $265.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

In other news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein bought 105,502 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $124,492.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 72,180 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 279,122 shares of company stock worth $342,980 and sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 549,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNCR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 42,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,747. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

