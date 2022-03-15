$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.46 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $153.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $433.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

