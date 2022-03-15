$3.42 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $4.50. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 843.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $25.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.54 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $12.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,914. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.