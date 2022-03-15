Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce $5.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SRAX by 93.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 411,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,267. The company has a market cap of $117.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.87. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76.

About SRAX (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.