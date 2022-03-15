Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. 774,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

