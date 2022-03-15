Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $35.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $802.24. 1,164,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182,498. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $927.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.66 billion, a PE ratio of 160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.