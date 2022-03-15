Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 11,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,466. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

