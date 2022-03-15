Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of NTP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $243.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.