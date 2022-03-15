Exeedme (XED) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.30 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $538,098.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.30 or 0.06677229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.04 or 0.99937988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

